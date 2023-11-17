Young US family moves to Glasgow due to dissatisfaction with US political climate

A young family packed in their farm life in rural US to re-start their life in Glasgow - because they were fed up of the US "political climate". Callie Phillips, 25, her husband, Chase, 27, and their two daughters - Westlyn, three, and Saylor, one - moved out of the US, mainly because of the cost of healthcare and childcare where they lived.

Callie found a masters course in Global History at University of Glasgow in Scotland that took her fancy - so they took the plunge and moved to the UK in August. They left behind their home and ranch life in Hogeland, in rural Montana, and moved around 4,000 miles to Glasgow, Scotland, with their children. They have so far been bewildered by British metrics of measurement, public transport and Glaswegian accents. They've also been confused by the naming of washing-up liquid - and the phrase 'are you daft?'. But the couple say they've been amazed at how "welcoming" and "child-friendly" their new home is - as well as how accessible health and dental care ar

