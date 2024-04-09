Young Nottinghamshire Man Dies in A1 Incident

The parents of a young Nottinghamshire man who died following an incident on the A1 near Newark say his 'demons overtook his dreams of achievement'. Redford Adams-Oakley, known as Red, was described as 'the fastest on the rugby pitch and the funniest off it' by his heartbroken parents Colin and Sarah. Mr Adams-Oakley, who had battled alcohol misuse and mental health problems , died from head injuries following the incident on the evening of October 24, 2023. He was just 29 years old.
An inquest was told on Monday, April 8, that Mr Adams-Oakley, from Newark, died after he was struck by a moving vehicle on a northbound slip road of the A1, moments after he fell from a bridge above. Additional severe injuries were also present, but these would not have contributed to his death given the overriding severity of the head injury, the court heard. Get the latest news straight to your phone by joining us on WhatsApp In her conclusion, coroner Beth Brown, explained how a man was driving along the road when he saw 'something dark on the road' and had little to no time to react and drove over what he believed to be an object. The driver, who has been fully cooperative with the police inquiries, pulled over immediately after the collision and emergency services were contacte
Nottinghamshire A1 Newark Incident Death Head Injuries Alcohol Misuse Mental Health Problems Rugby Player Slip Road
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »