Young MotoGP Rider Impresses with Podium Finish

In just two rounds he has impressed the entire paddock, culminating in becoming the third-youngest podium finish er ever in Portimao. In 2020 he stepped up as a highly-touted prospect, and he won a grand prix at the third attempt in MotoGP. 'I remember stepping into MotoGP and struggling at the first test. And then I got to the first race and thought 'I'm super fast'. And I ended up crashing a lot.

But I would remember just rolling, always feeling like I could outbrake people, do funny things, and then you realise that they are saving tyres or something. You kind of catch these surprises along the way. But I think it's always exciting at the beginning, you're racing against the guys you looked up to. And I loved it, it was so cool. Of course, now, I think it's tougher than when I joined that's for sure. But it's super cool and it's an adventure for sure

Motogp Podium Finish Young Rider Performance Challenges

