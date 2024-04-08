Young Mother Stabbed to Death in Bradford, Manhunt Continues

Police have named a young mother who was stabbed to death on a street in Bradford as the manhunt for her suspected killer continues. Kulsuma Akter, 27, suffered multiple stab wounds in a daylight attack on Westgate as she walked her five-month-old baby in a pram on Saturday afternoon. The child was unharmed. Both Masum and Ms Akter lived in Oldham. He has links to Burnley and Chester.
At a press conference on Monday, assistant chief constable Damien Miller said: "Saturday's incident has understandably caused a great deal of shock and concern not only in Bradford but across the country." "We are doing everything in our power to locate him," he said. Masum was last seen getting on a bus on Market Street in Bradford at around 3.30pm. He got off on Killinghall Road about 10 minutes later, but has not been seen since. Mr Miller said raids had been carried out in Oldham, Burnley and Chester and a 23-year-old man had been arrested in Cheshire on suspicion of assisting an offender. He appealed to taxi drivers who may have picked Masum up to contact police and warned the public not to approach him. In a direct appeal to the suspect he said: "I would encourage Masum to contact us and hand himself in immediately." Both West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct because of previous contact with Masum and Ms Akter
Bradford Stabbing Young Mother Manhunt Suspect Police
