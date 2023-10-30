Young man dies and two kids rushed to hospital after crash on Scots road

A young man has died and two children have been left injured following a horror crash in the Borders.

The fatal crash took place around 12.40pm on Sunday, October 29. Police were alerted to reports of a road traffic collision involving two vehicles, a black Audi A3 and a black Range Rover, on the A7, near Heriot, just south of the junction for Tynehead.

Emergency services attended but tragically a 23-year-old man, who was the driver of the Audi, was pronounced dead at the scene. A 45-year-old man who was driving the Range Rover was injured and was rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh. headtopics.com

Two children, a 15-year-old girl who was the front seat passenger, and the rear seat passenger, a 9-year-old boy, were also injured in the collision and were sent to Royal Hospital for Children in Edinburgh.The road required to be closed for collision investigators to conduct enquiries at the scene and the police are now appealing for information.

Sergeant David Waddell said: “We are in the process of establishing the full circumstances and I would ask any members of the public who have not spoken to us yet to contact us, any small piece of information could prove significant. I would also appeal to anyone with dash cams or home recording equipment to check their footage as it could assist us in our investigation.” headtopics.com

Top news stories today Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 1884 of 29 October, 2023.

