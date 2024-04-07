Young girl saved from drowning in Merseyside lake

A three-year-old girl was saved from drowning after falling into a lake in Merseyside on Saturday afternoon. Brave officers from Merseyside Police dived into the waters in Thatto Heath at about 2.22pm, before bringing the young girl to safety and performing CPR . The youngster is said to have left a nearby house before making her way towards the lake. Police had been alerted to her missing from the house a short while earlier at 2.11pm.

Paramedics and an air ambulance arrived at the scene following her rescue and she has been taken to Alder Hey Children's Hospita

Girl Drowning Lake Merseyside Police Rescue CPR Missing Paramedics Hospital

