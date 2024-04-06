Young Footballer Arblaster Making Strides in Premier League

The former is currently enjoying his place in the sun and learning by not just the week, but each passing match-day in what has been a blossoming spring so far for the teenager, who turns 20 in May and started off this season on loan at League One outfit Port Vale. Arblaster, who scored for England’s elite squad in their game in the Czech Republic last week, has started the Blades’ last three Premier League matches against Bournemouth, Fulham and Liverpool.

His head was spinning at Anfield on Thursday and not just because he was amid exalted company and surroundings. What a place to complete his first full game as a Premier League player. That tests come thick and fast. Now it’s onto Chelsea and should Chris Wilder get more incremental growth in his promising academy players between now and the end of a campaign which is highly likely to end in relegation, then it will be provide some welcome optimism going forward. Arblaster has learnt a fair bit and must continue to do tha

Football Premier League Teenager Learning Progress

