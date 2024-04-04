Young football fan scarred by flare has 'best day' with Dundee FC heroes

A young football fan left scarred for life after he was hit by a flare has spent the "best day of his life" with his Dundee FC heroes. Levi Rennie, 10, was in the away end at McDiarmid Park on Saturday for his team's clash with rivals St Johnstone when the terrifying incident took place. His family were told that he could have lost his sight and is now facing plastic surgery after the lit explosive struck his face - near his left eye - before scorching through his skin.

The schoolboy, from Tayport in Fife, was invited to Gardyne to meet his idols on Wednesday in a bid to support him through his terrifying ordeal. Mum Sheree said that Levi, who has been left unable to sleep and suffering from anxiety since he was injured, loved every second of meeting his club's players and coaches. She continued: "The Dundee FC players, the wider team, the manager - they have just been absolutely unbelievable since this happened to Levi

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dundee 1-0 Aberdeen: Controversial penalty gives Dundee victoryDundee secured a deserved 1-0 victory over Aberdeen thanks to a controversial penalty awarded for handball. Luke McCowan converted the penalty to give Dundee the win.

Source: BBCMOTD - 🏆 103. / 51 Read more »

Young Dundee FC fan scarred for life by flare spends 'best day' with heroesLevi Rennie, 10, is now facing plastic surgery after the lit explosive struck his face.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Young Dundee FC fan left scarred for life after flare thrown at matchMedics told the family of Levi Rennie, from Tayport, Fife, that if the pyro was millimetres closer he would have lost his eye.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Dundee & St Johnstone investigate as 'young fan injured by pyro'Dundee and St Johnstone have launched an investigation after a young supporter was injured by a pyrotechnic device.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Child in hospital after being hit by car during rush-hour in DundeeThe girl's condition is currently unknown.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Owen Beck on Liverpool lessons from Andy Robertson he has taken to DundeeThe Scotland captain has acted as a mentor for the rising Anfield star.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »