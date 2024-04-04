Young football fan scarred by flare has 'best day' with Dundee FC heroes

A young football fan left scarred for life after he was hit by a flare has spent the "best day of his life" with his Dundee FC heroes. Levi Rennie, 10, was in the away end at McDiarmid Park on Saturday for his team's clash with rivals St Johnstone when the terrifying incident took place. His family were told that he could have lost his sight and is now facing plastic surgery after the lit explosive struck his face - near his left eye - before scorching through his skin.
The schoolboy, from Tayport in Fife, was invited to Gardyne to meet his idols on Wednesday in a bid to support him through his terrifying ordeal. Mum Sheree said that Levi, who has been left unable to sleep and suffering from anxiety since he was injured, loved every second of meeting his club's players and coaches. She continued: "The Dundee FC players, the wider team, the manager - they have just been absolutely unbelievable since this happened to Levi
