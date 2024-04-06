Young English Golfer Lottie Woad Wins Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Young English star Lottie Woad birdied the final two holes to win the Augusta National Women’s Amateur. The 20-year-old Florida State University student had led going into the final round at Augusta National but was overtaken by American Bailey Shoemaker , who shot a bogey-free 66. Heading down the 17th Woad was one shot behind, but a birdie three drew her level and she showed nerves of steel on the 18th to hole a lengthy putt for a round of 69.

That gave her a three-round total of eight under par, one shot clear of Shoemaker and four ahead of Sweden’s Ingrid Lindblad in third. Woad, from Farnham, also birdied the 15th but she told reporters: “I feel like the three birdies I got were probably not as important as my par save on 14. I think if I had gone three back at that point it would have been pretty difficult. “Teeing off only having a two-shot lead I knew someone was probably going to overtake me. I was prepared for someone to go low and they di

