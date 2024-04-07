Young Dad's Culinary Journey from West Africa to Scotland

Young dad Mafu Diagne – whose English vocabulary didn’t even extend to ‘hello’ – had never turned his hand to cooking, and certainly not baking, before he arrived in Scotland five years ago from West Africa .

Yet, just like his cousin Modou, Mafu’s good, old-fashioned work ethic – and his intrinsic sense for sniffing out the finest of produce from Scotland’s natural larder and turning it into culinary artistry – caught the eye and imagination of one of the country’s most prolific and celebrated chefs. Committed to protecting the proud provenance of his Six by Nico brand and that of his 17 restaurants that have opened in 10 vibrant cities across the UK, Mafu’s creativity and natural flair piqued the interest of chef Nico Simeone

