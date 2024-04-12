Young Couple Heartbroken After Meeting Baby Three Months Early Due to Severe Medical Conditions

A young couple have shared how their hearts have been left "broken" after meeting their baby three months early due to severe medical conditions . Courtney Dodds, 18, and Steven Williams, 18, were excited to become parents for the first time but made the agonising decision to end the pregnancy after tests revealed he had little to no life expectancy due to Spina Bifida and other complications.

The pair from North Tyneside were over the moon to be having a son but at their 20 week scan, tests revealed something was seriously wrong and with the support of professionals they decided to terminate the baby, reports ChronicleLive. Courtney was 25 weeks and four days pregnant when she give birth to Noah Kenneth Steven Williams at the Northumbria Specialist Emergency Care Hospital in Cramlington, Northumberland on April 5. He weighed 1lb 7oz and the parents were able to spend some precious time with their son. Speaking after, Steven said: "It broke my little heart. It was sad but it was magical. It was the meeting I had been waiting for. "When Noah was born he was a little character. His little hands were covering his face and he had little pouty lips. I reckon he would have been really sassy. That's the type of vibe he gave off when he was born. "Holding him for the first time and holding him for the last time were two completely different holds. Saying hello and saying goodbye are two different things.

