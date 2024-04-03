Young Burglar Targets Restaurants and Cafes in Nottingham

A young burglar targeted a string of restaurants and cafes in the same Nottingham street during a nine-day crime spree. Nottingham Crown Court heard how Joshua Bonser disguised his face with a coronavirus mask and wore gloves so as to not leave any DNA or fingerprints at the scenes as he forced his way into the venues when they were closed during the early hours.

On one occasion, the 21-year-old disturbed the owner who lived in a flat above and came downstairs and tried to apprehend him without success. In an impact statement, a different victim told how the defendant’s break-in was the third he had experienced in recent times which he described as “heartbreaking”. Jailing him for two years and seven months, Judge Mark Watson said: “One of these offences was as close to a domestic burglary as a commercial one can be as the victim lived above it and confronted you. Another described how challenging it was, that he works hard for his money and can’t afford to keep repairing the damage

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



nottslive / 🏆 96. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nottingham MPs express concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deductionNottingham MPs have written to the Culture, Media and Sport Secretary expressing concerns over Nottingham Forest's points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Drunk pervert who sexually assaulted two young girls loses job in NottinghamFather-of-one Paul Mitchell sobbed in the dock as he was spared immediate custody

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Best DIY burglar alarms that offer a cheap way to protect your homeThere are some inexpensive burglar alarms out there that can deter thieves from targeting your property

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Borehamwood burglar who stole 'thousands of pounds' jailedA Hertfordshire burglar has been jailed for more than two years after stealing thousands of pounds.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Belfast burglar who threatened to bite policeman’s genitals jailedJudge said Gerard Doyle had been “caught completely red-handed”

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Brave pensioner, 80, fought back after being attacked by hammer-wielding burglarConnor Cooper threatened to kill the prone victim

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »