Young Burglar Targets Restaurants and Cafes in Nottingham

A young burglar targeted a string of restaurants and cafes in the same Nottingham street during a nine-day crime spree. Nottingham Crown Court heard how Joshua Bonser disguised his face with a coronavirus mask and wore gloves so as to not leave any DNA or fingerprints at the scenes as he forced his way into the venues when they were closed during the early hours.
On one occasion, the 21-year-old disturbed the owner who lived in a flat above and came downstairs and tried to apprehend him without success. In an impact statement, a different victim told how the defendant’s break-in was the third he had experienced in recent times which he described as “heartbreaking”. Jailing him for two years and seven months, Judge Mark Watson said: “One of these offences was as close to a domestic burglary as a commercial one can be as the victim lived above it and confronted you. Another described how challenging it was, that he works hard for his money and can’t afford to keep repairing the damage
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »
Borehamwood burglar who stole 'thousands of pounds' jailedA Hertfordshire burglar has been jailed for more than two years after stealing thousands of pounds.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »