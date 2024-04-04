Young Bucks Shine for AFC Telford United

As AFC Telford United’s season approaches its climax, Kevin Wilkin has expressed his delight at seeing two young Bucks step up when it matters most, writes Dan Stacey. Ellis Brown and Remi Walker combined for Telford’s equaliser in the 2-1 win at Bromsgrove Sporting, with Brown playing a superb through ball into Walker who finished calmly on the stroke of half-time.

And while some managers may favour more experienced options in a promotion run-in, Wilkin has full confidence in the two 21-year-olds to continue their fine form. “They’re both young men who are learning his game, and they’ve come in and had a really good impact on us,” Wilkin explained after the Bromsgrove game. “There are moments where they can make better decisions in areas, but both are learning all the time and had a terrific game.” After a difficult start to the game on Monday, it was Walker who put his side back on level terms with a goal that was almost a carbon copy of his strike on Good Friday against Redditc

