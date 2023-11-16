Young Black mother calls for pregnant women to be spared jail after baby's death

A young Black mother is calling for pregnant women to be spared jail after her baby died in HMP Bronzefield. The baby was born and died in a prison cell and was not found until the following morning. The senior coroner in Surrey announced that he will not be making any recommendations to prevent future deaths. The mother, Rianna Cleary, expressed her desire to prevent any pregnant woman from going through what she did.





