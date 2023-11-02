'You should be screaming from rooftops': Our mental health service needs £90m

Health bosses and politicians should be ‘screaming from the rooftops’ over the £90million under-investment in Greater Manchester’s mental health services. That was the verdict of a senior Salford councillor Jim King who was addressing Salford’s health and adults scrutiny panel.

“What kind of loud noise is being made about being under-provided with cash in Greater Manchester in comparison with other areas and shouldn’t people in the health service and politics be screaming from the rooftops about it? If not, why aren’t they? Because I’m sure that resonates with people.

He said it was being ‘flagged up’ by people like the lead commissioner for mental health and executives at the ICB. The £90m shortfall was revealed following an ‘independent diagnostic’ commissioned by the ICB. headtopics.com

GMMH has nearly 100,000 patients and 6,700 staff. More than 8,000 students have used its recovery academy over the last 10 years. The trust has been subject to a series of scandals, including young people dying on mental health wards, followed by admissions medical notes were doctored; harrowing treatment of vulnerable people at inpatient facilities caught on camera; and staff in racism rows.

Salford’s deputy mayor and lead member for adult services and wellbeing Coun John Merry sat in on the panel meeting and was candid about the financial constraints facing general health services in the city and across Greater Manchester. He described the local health services as still being in ‘Covid recovery mode’. headtopics.com

“I’m not pretending that the situation is easy at the moment. The NHS, particularly in Greater Manchester, is under-spent according to budget, and that is causing massive problems.” “But we have very strict management taking place in terms of budget, and the authorisation that I suspect you have to have before spending something out of the ordinary. And it’s not been very helpful. Our hospital (Salford Royal) in particular is under strict management on its finances from the NHS.”

