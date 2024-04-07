Yorkshire Terrier Prince's Famous Trick Revealed

For people of a certain age it was a TV moment they will never forget – the ‘ talking dog ’ who asked for sausages on That’s Life! Yorkshire terrier Prince became a national hit when he barked his dietary requirement on a 1979 episode of the consumer affairs show – with ‘shoshigish’ instantly becoming a catchphrase in workplaces and school playgrounds across the country.

Today 45 years after the mutt took Britain by storm, That’s Life! host Dame Esther Rantzen and co-presenter Paul Heiney reveal the truth about his famous trick. Heiney, now 74, who interviewed the dog and his owner Paul Allen, said: ‘I’ll tell you the truth... The dog did say sausages – not that the dog knew what sausages meant. ‘He used to cradle the dog in his arms with his hand underneath the dog’s throat and the dog started to growl because the dog didn’t like thi

Yorkshire Terrier Prince Talking Dog Sausages Catchphrase That’S Life! TV Moment

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meet Prince William and Princess Kate's three children: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince LouisThe Prince and Princess of Wales share three children

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Former Archbishop of Yorkshire Dr John Sentamu back demands ‘real devolution’ for all YorkshireGrassroots campaigners are set to mark the 50th anniversary of the abolition of the historic Ridings of Yorkshire by calling for the establishment of a regional assembly with budgetary control and tax-raising powers.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Woolworths: A history of the famous high street stores in YorkshireDuring June 1909, Frank W. Woolworth, the millionaire president of the great Woolworth syndicate of ‘five and ten cent stores’, arrived in London from New York.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

Why a U.K. Council Has Ordered the Removal of a Famous Prince Philip StatueA council in the U.K. has ordered the removal of a Prince Philip statue. Here, the late Duke of Edinburgh is pictured with his spouse Queen Elizabeth II in 2011.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »

Stunning sportscar made famous by iconic Prince song before dominating races goes on the market for...Stunning sports car made famous by iconic Prince song before dominating races goes on the market for eye-watering price

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Prince Harry 'tried to warn' Kate Middleton about Prince William in clipPrince Harry has been very vocal about his brother Prince William's behaviour over the years and fans believe he warned sister-in-law Kate Middleton about her husband.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »