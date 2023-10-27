Yorkshire rural community urged to consider rehoming rescue dogs for their next working animal

Although it is spaniel or Labrador which perhaps first comes to mind when you think of a gundog, any number of breeds bring their talents to the fore to excel in the field in their own way. Essentially, the word ‘gundog’ is a broad term used to describe any dog whose job is generally associated with game shooting. They differ in size, shape and temperament – varying from the highly charged to the very laid back.

When I was a teenager, my dad, who always had a number of dogs (some working, some of the more ornamental variety, but all much loved) saw an advert from a rehoming centre in London for a number of springer spaniels in need of new homes. Having passed the charity’s checks of the time, dad made the journey to the centre, and brought home with him an 18-month-old liver and white spaniel called Jim.

