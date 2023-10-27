Yorkshire dog owner ordered by court to attend training classes after his own Staffordshire bull terrier attacked him

Nathan Kilner, 30, of Thurnscoe near Barnsley, spent three days in hospital after being bitten by Staffordshire bull terrier Bonza as the dog tried to escape from its garden in June. The dog was seized by South Yorkshire Police officers after the 1am street attack and Kilner was summoned to Barnsley Magistrates Court this week to decide the animal’s future. However, magistrates ruled that Bonza could be returned to his owner as long as certain conditions were adhered to.

Dog legislation officer PC Paul Jameson said: “Upon arrival, Bonza was still displaying signs of aggression so the decision to seize him was made to protect his family and the community surrounding him. “Bonza had already attempted to escape the property, and when dogs are in an aggressive, worried or stressed state it can take days for them to calm down back to their normal nature. These observations are needed to understand how much of a risk the dog poses to innocent members of the public.

