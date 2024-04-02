YKT6 Gene Variants Linked to New Neurological Disorder

A new study has found that YKT6 gene variants can cause a new neurological disorder. The research, conducted in 2024, highlights the importance of genetic factors in understanding neurological conditions.

The study suggests that further research is needed to fully understand the impact of YKT6 gene variants on the development of this disorder.

Rare variants in the YKT6 gene cause new neurological disorder, study findsA recent collaborative study has discovered rare variants in the YKT6 gene as the cause of a new neurological disorder characterized by developmental delays along with severe progressive liver disease and a potential risk for liver cancer.

