Yemeni Fishermen Face Dangers and Economic Hardships Amidst Gaza War

Yemen 's fishermen face multiple dangers, including pirates, smugglers, and Houthi militant missile attacks , as they venture out to sea. The Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden have become a battleground in the Gaza war, with Houthi missiles disrupting international shipping routes and causing economic hardships for Yemen is who rely on fishing for their livelihoods.

Despite the negative impact on their income, the fishermen express support for the Houthi stance against Israeli aggression in Gaza.

