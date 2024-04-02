Yellowstone Star Mo Brings Plenty's Son Reported Missing

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty's son Cole Brings Plenty has been missing since Easter. His costar Cole Hauser - who plays tough guy Rip on the popular Kevin Costner-led series about Montana ranchers - shared the news on Tuesday. Mo's son was last seen driving his white Ford Explorer in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday. 'My good friend @mobringsplenty son is missing,' began Hauser in his Instagram post. 'He was last seen on Easter evening in Kansas City.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please contact the below or your local police.' Cole Brings Plenty also starred on the Yellowstone spinoff 1923 as Pete Plenty Clouds. Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty's son Cole has been missing since Easter . His costar Cole Hauser - who plays tough guy Rip on the popular Kevin Costner-led series about Montana ranchers - shared the news on Tuesday Moses Brings Plenty, 54, is an Oglala Lakota television, film, and stage actor, as well as a traditional drummer and singe

