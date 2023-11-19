Yellowstone Fans Get New Show: Lawmen: Bass Reeves

Yellowstone fans finally have a new show to ease their cravings for a new season: the Paramount+ drama Lawmen: Bass Reeves. The new series, which is executive produced by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, is inspired by the life of the real-life lawman Bass Reeves, who was the first Black Deputy US Marshal west of the Mississippi River.

The series follows Reeves (played by the British actor David Oyelowo) as he hunts down fugitives in what was known as the 'Indian Territory' in Arkansas, land that was reserved for Native Americans who were forced off their tribal lands by the US government and pushed out west. The Western crime series has plenty to appeal to Yellowstone fans, though that show's mastermind Sheridan doesn't write or direct any of Bass Reeves' episodes, as he does with his Yellowstone shows. Still, fans have been wondering if a connection to the ever-expanding Yellowstone universe before the show's finale on November 19. Connected stories: Yellowstone fans have been craving a new show to tide them over, and Paramount+'s Lawmen: Bass Reeves may fit the bil





