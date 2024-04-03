Yellowstone Actor's Nephew Reported Missing in Domestic Violence Investigation

Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, has been reported as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation and is currently missing. The 27-year-old media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas is also an actor himself, having appeared in several TV series.

Local police are appealing for information regarding his whereabouts.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Metro Newspaper UK / 🏆 61. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Yellowstone actor’s nephew reported missing amid police probeMoses Brings Plenty and his Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser have appealed for help locating Cole Brings Plenty on social media.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Yellowstone star Mo Brings Plenty's nephew has been missing since Easter as costar Cole Hauser...Kevin Costner stars in the action-packed trailer for season 5 of Paramount series 'Yellowstone'. The series also stars Kelly Reilly, Cole Hauser and Wes Bentley, and airs Sundays at 8/7c on Paramount Network.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Nephew of Yellowstone Star Reported Missing Amid Domestic Violence InvestigationCole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty, has been reported missing after being named a suspect in a domestic violence case. He was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, and his family reported him missing after he failed to show up for a TV show appointment. The police have identified him as a suspect and have probable cause for his arrest.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

Yellowstone Actor Cole Hauser Mourns the Loss of His MotherCole Hauser, known for his role in Yellowstone, announced on Instagram that his mother, Cass Sperling Warner, has passed away at the age of 76. Hauser expressed his sadness and shared a heartfelt message, remembering his mother's kindness, love, humor, and amazing spirit.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Yellowstone actor is unrecognizable without his cowboy hat at Universal Studios with his famous...Cole Hauser brings his rustic charm as he rides a Harley. down a country road in advertisement for his Free Rein Coffee Company. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also has a competing coffee company.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Yellowstone actor is unrecognizable without his cowboy hat at Universal Studios with his famous...Cole Hauser brings his rustic charm as he rides a Harley. down a country road in advertisement for his Free Rein Coffee Company. Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan also has a competing coffee company.

Source: DailyMailCeleb - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »