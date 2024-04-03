Yellowstone Actor's Nephew Reported Missing in Domestic Violence Investigation

Yellowstone actor Mo Brings Plenty’s nephew, Cole Brings Plenty, has been reported as a suspect in a domestic violence investigation and is currently missing. The 27-year-old media student at Haskell Indian Nations University in Kansas is also an actor himself, having appeared in several TV series.
Local police are appealing for information regarding his whereabouts.
Moses Brings Plenty and his Yellowstone co-star Cole Hauser have appealed for help locating Cole Brings Plenty on social media.
Nephew of Yellowstone Star Reported Missing Amid Domestic Violence InvestigationCole Brings Plenty, the nephew of Yellowstone star Moses Brings Plenty, has been reported missing after being named a suspect in a domestic violence case. He was last seen leaving Lawrence, Kansas, and his family reported him missing after he failed to show up for a TV show appointment. The police have identified him as a suspect and have probable cause for his arrest.
