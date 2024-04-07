Yellow weather warning issued as Storm Kathleen brings heavy rainfall to Scotland

The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for heavy rainfall as Storm Kathleen batters the country. An alert for 'disruptive' downpours' has been issued from 1am until 6pm on Tuesday, April 8. Heavy rain is expected to hit huge swathes of Scotland including Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Stirling. Snow has also been predicted for areas across Scotland on Tuesday. Residents have been warned the heavy rainfall may put homes and businesses at risk of flooding and becoming damaged.
It comes after most of the country faces strong gales, peaking at 73mph in South Lanarkshire this weekend. The Scottish Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) has already issued 43 flood warnings. If flooding does occur, people should expect delays when it comes to public transport, or even outright cancellations. There is also a chance of powercuts or loss of other services, such as mobile phone data, as a result of the rai
