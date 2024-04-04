Yellow weather warning issued ahead of Storm Kathleen hitting UK

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office ahead of Storm Kathleen hitting the UK this weekend. Blustery conditions are set to arrive on Friday as the storm, named by the Irish Meteorological Service, Met Eireann, rolls in. The weather system is expected to bring gusts of up to 60mph-70mph in exposed areas along the west coast of England and Scotland on Saturday, and 50mph more widely.
Drivers should expect travel disruption, as roads, as well as air and ferry services are expected to be impacted. The RAC has “strongly urged drivers to avoid exposed coasts and higher routes where the impact of the very strong winds is most likely to be felt.” There is a small chance that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, the Met Office sai
Yellow Weather Warning Storm Kathleen UK Met Office Blustery Conditions Gusts Travel Disruption RAC Winds Large Waves Beach Material
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Rain and wind weather warnings as Storm Kathleen officially namedStorm Kathleen will be the 11th named storm of the 2023/24 season.
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »
Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »