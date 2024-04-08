Yellow weather alert issued for Northern Ireland after Storm Kathleen

After Storm Kathleen battered parts of the region over the weekend, another weather warning has been issued for this week. The Met Office has put out a yellow weather alert for Northern Ireland . It comes into effect on Monday April 8, at around 10pm. A spokesperson for the Met Office says the warning is in place through to tomorrow morning, and that heavy rain overnight, may lead to some transport disruption .

Read more: Titanic Belfast issues closure update after further storm damage caused to roof What to expect: The latest weather alert comes after Storm Kathleen caused disruption across Northern Ireland on Saturday. As a result of the storm, Titanic Belfast will remain closed for the next few days after damage to a section of the roof of the museum was caused by high winds. The visitor attraction is set to reopen on Thursday, April 11. It was also forced to close back in January due to damage caused by Storm Isha. In a statement, Titanic Belfast said: "Following assessment of its roof, Titanic Belfast has started repair works to the damaged section caused by the high winds of Storm Kathleen."

