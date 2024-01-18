Yellow warning for ice and snow in Scotland

Travellers have been urged to plan carefully and follow transport advice with a yellow warning for ice and snow in place across Scotland. An earlier Met Office forecast for snow in the central belt during the morning rush hour failed to materialise. So far there have been no reports of major problems on the roads, all trunk roads are open and Transport Scotland said it had put into place 'well-established plans' to minimise disruption.

The heavy snowfall forecast for Tuesday morning went further south than expected, missing central Scotland and the south of the country and instead hitting Northern Ireland and northern England. However, afternoon snowfall created 'difficult driving conditions' across the A87, the A835 and the A82, according to Traffic Scotland, while considerable snow was likely to cause problems on the A9 and A889. Head of transport resilience, Stein Connelly, said a multi-agency response team would be working to co-ordinate resources





