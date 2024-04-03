Yellow Brick Games Launches First Game, Eternal Strands

Mike Laidlaw co-founded Yellow Brick Games in 2020 and has been quietly working on his first project for four years. Yellow Brick finally launched their first game, Eternal Strands, yesterday. Laidlaw had previously mentioned that he didn't want to overhype the game, not because of a lack of confidence, but because of the anticipation it will create.

Eternal Strands is a third-person action game that combines climbable monsters similar to Shadow of the Colossus with physics-manipulation magic like Tears of the Kingdom

