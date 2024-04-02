Ye Cracke: Liverpool's Oldest Pub with Beatles Connection

Ye Cracke is one of Liverpool's oldest and most-loved pubs. A pub has stood on its site on Rice Street in the Georgian Quarter for more than 150 years. Originally called The Ruthin Castle, Ye Cracke came to be in 1862, when the then landlord of the Ruthin Castle extended the premises by buying the cottage next door. Historian Ken Pye's book 'Liverpool Pubs' reveals that the venue was only nicknamed 'Ye Cracke' at that time, perhaps because of the narrow entrance alongside it.

The pub is perhaps most famous for being John Lennon's favourite spot for a beer when he was an arts student. The Beatle's drink of choice was a black velvet - made from Guinness and sparkling wine. It's also where he took his first wife, Cynthia Lennon, on their first date after meeting her at a college dance

