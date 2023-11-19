Yazidi Woman Claims She Was Raped by Suspected British ISIS 'Beatle'

A brave Yazidi woman claims she was raped by a suspected British ISIS 'Beatle' while she was kept as a slave by jihadi monsters in Syria for four years. Lina was one of thousands snatched by the bloodthirsty extremists in August 2014 when IS seized vast swathes of northern Iraq. She was dumped in Raqqa, Syria and kept as a sex slave at a brothel in the city for six months - where she was raped up to eight times a day by ISIS brutes.

Some women were handed out as gifts to fighters who took part in the siege, while other women were sold for $50, and children for $35. Thousands of Yazidis who were kidnapped and kept as slaves by ISIS beasts remain missing, mass graves remain unexhumed, and Iraq has never prosecuted ISIS members for their crimes. Lina identified one of the ISIS fighters who raped her as British dad-of-four Aine Davis





