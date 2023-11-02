Yarnton flood concerns over 540 homes building proposal

Flooding fears have been raised over a planning proposal to build up to 540 homes to the north of a village.

Merton College submitted an application for affordable properties on 9,000 sq m (96,875 sq ft) on a site near Yarnton, Oxfordshire, in October 2021.Residents are concerned the plans do not take into account "existing flooding issues" affecting the village.The application said it wants to deliver "a host of benefits for the local community, over and above the housing required to meet identified local need".

But the Yarnton Flood Defence group said the application "should be deferred until such time as a site investigation, a flood risk assessment and flood mitigation strategy is prepared for the village". headtopics.com

Yarnton Parish Council also expressed disappointment that "constructive comments from this council and village residents have been largely ignored". It added that it was concerned about "possible exceedance flow routes and flow depths from the site through Yarnton which does not have sufficient capacity in its drainage, as has been proven by recent flooding events".

Merton College said it had made "several changes to the proposals including to the layout of the scheme, drainage, building heights, and access points".

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: bbcemt »

Family Forced to Leave Mould-Ridden Council Flat Despite Council's AssuranceA Scottish family is forced to leave their council flat due to severe mold infestation, despite the local authority claiming it is safe to live in. Read more ⮕

Headcorn residents oppose ‘concrete jungle’ housing plansPlans to build 120 new homes in Kent have met opposition from residents and a parish council. Read more ⮕

Newton Abbott cinema saved after council U-turnNewton Abbott cinema saved after council U-turn Read more ⮕

Fylde chips and mash factory’s ‘potato power’ plans put on the backburner by council committeePlans to build a green energy plant alongside a potato processing factory in Fylde have been left to simmer by councillors who want to see the site for themselves before deciding whether to give the idea the go-ahead. Read more ⮕

Surrey County Council unable to fund services, leader saysTim Oliver, leader of Surrey County Council, says local authorities are facing 'really tough times'. Read more ⮕

North Lanarkshire Council urging residents to plan ahead and prepare for winterPeople are advised to keep supply of essential items, such as non-perishable food, water, medicines, nappies, baby food and pet food, at home in case bad weather prevents them from getting out. Read more ⮕