His raw talent and pace increasingly leading to goals and assists as the season has progressed, Yankuba Mineth has become a regular in the starting eleven for Feyenoord . He has scored nine goals and provided four assists for Feyenoord in the league this season, including a goal against Celtic in the Champions League. In his last eight matches, Mineth has been directly involved in eight goals (six goals and two assists), with his most recent contributions coming in the 6-0 victory over Ajax.

With only 12 days left until the Dutch Cup final, Mineth and Feyenoord are hoping to secure a win and a winners medal

