Yamaha Takes Its Time to Decide on Quartararo's Team-Mate

Having achieved its main goal of retaining star rider Fabio Quartararo , Yamaha can not only breathe a big sigh of relief but - with one rider in the bag - afford to take its time in deciding upon the Frenchman’s team-mate. That could be good news for current team-mate Alex Rins , who is brand new to the M1 and yet to understand his potential on the bike.

But if access to technical concessions means Yamaha closes the gap to its MotoGP rivals as the season goes on, Rins might also find competition for the ride increasing. It also remains to be seen if the big money Yamaha is assumed to have spent on Quartararo will have any effect on the size of the financial package it can offer to a potential satellite team in 2025.Quartararo’s deal leaves Aprilia as the only MotoGP factory without at least one rider in place for 2025. Of course, that doesn’t automatically mean the next rider announcement will come from the Noale compan

