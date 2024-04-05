XL Bully Terrorizes Londoners on the Street

This is the shocking moment London ers are terrorised by an XL Bully on the street, climbing on cars and running away to avoid the rampaging dog. Four people have been taken to hospital and two have been arrested after the incident, which took place in Battersea in south-west London on March 18. CCTV captures the horrifying scene in which a person climbed onto a car, with the dog jumping up for a second before chasing someone else.

A car also appears to swerve towards the pavement, seemingly in an attempt to drive towards the dog - but misses. Others were spotted trying to grab hold of the XL Bully, but it evaded their grasp. Another video shows a man trying to hit the dog with a bike helmet. Police were called and said they "took the difficult decision" to shoot the dog

XL Bully London Terrorize Incident Hospital Arrested Car Dog Police

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Armed police swoop on Lanarkshire street after reports of 'XL bully attack'Officers from Police Scotland scrambled to Broughton Place in the Shawhead area of Coatbridge on Thursday, March 7, after reports of the incident. It's understood that cops are still on the scene.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Cops swoop on Scots street after reports of 'XL bully incident'Officers from Police Scotland rushed to Broughton Place in the Shawhead area of Coatbridge.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

XL Bully puppy euthanised and woman charged following street lockdownOfficers from Police Scotland rushed to Broughton Place in the Shawhead area of Coatbridge on Thursday night

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Armed police shoot dead XL bully after it mauled four people in rampage in London streetArmed police shot dead an XL bully dog after it went on a rampage in a London street.

Source: LBC - 🏆 17. / 74 Read more »

XL Bully attack man charged after beloved pet dog died in Glasgow streetLittle Gizmo died at the scene and her heartbroken owner sustained a wound on her back during the incident.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

HSBC Town Street Horsforth: New plans for former bank branch on Leeds town high street unveiledA former high street bank in a Leeds town could be transformed into five apartments if new plans are approved.

Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »