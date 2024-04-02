Xi Jinping Urges Cultivation of New Productive Forces in China's Rustbelt

Xi Jinping, China’s leader, paid a visit to Heilongjiang in the country’s north-east. Part of China’s industrial rustbelt, the province exemplifies the problems besetting China’s economy. Its, before adjusting for inflation, barely grew at all, suggesting it is in the grip of deep deflation. Never fear: Mr Xi has a plan. On his visit, he urged his provincial audience to cultivate “new productive forces”.

That phrase has since appeared scores of times in state newspapers and at official gatherings. It was highlighted in, annual meetings of China’s rubber-stamp parliament and its advisory body. In the preface of a new book on the subject, Wang Xianqing of Peking University likens the term to “reform and opening up”, the formula that encapsulated China’s embrace of market forces after 1978. Those words “shine” even today, he wrote, implying that “new productive forces” will have similar staying powe

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheEconomist / 🏆 6. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xi Jinping’s hunger for power is hurting China’s economyA new economic plan won’t end deflation, even as he sidelines his prime minister

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

China’s parliament is being used to highlight Xi Jinping’s powerThe gathering reveals much about the woeful state of the country’s politics and economy

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Xi Jinping to resist market pressure to step up China stimulus effortsDelegates set for National People’s Congress as Beijing faces geopolitical, demographic and economic hurdles

Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »

Crunch time for Xi Jinping at China’s annual political meetingNew growth targets will be set as thousands of delegates gather in Beijing

Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »

Cannabis users 'will have a new place within our society': Germany prepares to legalise home cultivationCannabis is classed as a narcotic in Germany but that will change from April.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Why the U.S. Faces a Delicate Balancing Act on Countering China in the South China SeaA Chinese Coast Guard ship fires a water cannon at a Philippine Navy chartered vessel that was conducting a routine resupply mission to troops stationed at Second Thomas Shoal, on March 5, 2024.

Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »