Xi Jinping Urges Cultivation of New Productive Forces in China's Rustbelt

Xi Jinping, China’s leader, paid a visit to Heilongjiang in the country’s north-east. Part of China’s industrial rustbelt, the province exemplifies the problems besetting China’s economy. Its, before adjusting for inflation, barely grew at all, suggesting it is in the grip of deep deflation. Never fear: Mr Xi has a plan. On his visit, he urged his provincial audience to cultivate “new productive forces”.
That phrase has since appeared scores of times in state newspapers and at official gatherings. It was highlighted in, annual meetings of China’s rubber-stamp parliament and its advisory body. In the preface of a new book on the subject, Wang Xianqing of Peking University likens the term to “reform and opening up”, the formula that encapsulated China’s embrace of market forces after 1978. Those words “shine” even today, he wrote, implying that “new productive forces” will have similar staying powe
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: TIME - 🏆 93. / 53 Read more »