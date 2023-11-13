Xi Jinping's Early Visits to the U.S.

It was 1985 and a fresh-faced Xi Jinping’s first trip to the U.S. (or anywhere outside of China, so it’s believed.) Wearing a brown jacket over gray pullover, necktie tidily knotted, the then 31-year-old princeling flashes a carefree grin for the camera in front of San Francisco’s Golden Gate Bridge, a pose replicated by countless beguiled tourists both before and since. Back then, Xi was a junior Chinese official leading a delegation to the U.S. to study modern agriculture techniques.

Xi visited the U.S. four more times before he assumed China’s leadership in late 2012, and has returned four times since, most recently sharing with former President Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2017. At that meeting, Trump hailed the “great chemistry” between the leaders and As predictions go, it wasn’t one of Trump’s best, and relations between the world’s top two economies have spiraled in the six years since

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: TIME »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

OİLANDENERGY: Iran's President Visits Tajikistan In An Unexpected Thaw In RelationsIran is reviving its ties with Tajikistan, signing multiple cooperation agreements, even as Saudi Arabia pledges financial support to Tajikistan.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

SKYNEWS: US-China Relations: A Rollercoaster RideA year since President Xi and President Biden last met, US- China relations have been on a rollercoaster ride. Despite tough images, both sides recognize the cost of allowing relations to spiral. Recent diplomatic efforts aim to repair the relationship.

Source: SkyNews | Read more »

OİLANDENERGY: Qatar's Diplomatic Balancing Act and Its Impact on U.S. RelationsQatar's delicate diplomatic position between Saudi Arabia and Iran, along with its deals to supply China with LNG, has raised concerns for the U.S. Recent developments in the Israel-Hamas War have further influenced U.S. relations.

Source: OilandEnergy | Read more »

DAİLY_RECORD: Ring Doorbell Launches Early Black Friday Sale with Up to 50% Off on Safety DevicesShoppers can save up to 50% on top safety devices as Ring Doorbell launches its early Black Friday sale. The sale includes the Ring Video Doorbell, which allows users to hear, see, and speak to anyone outside their home from their smartphone. With instant notifications and customizable motion sensor settings, this device ensures constant monitoring and security for homes and families.

Source: Daily_Record | Read more »

OK_MAGAZİNE: You can save £105 on a Braun Epilator in today's early Very Black Friday salePrepare to bare some skin this Christmas, because Braun’s £200 Silk-épil epilator has just been reduced to £95 in the Very Black Friday sale

Source: OK_Magazine | Read more »

DAİLYMAİLCELEB: Khloe Kardashian raves about the upcoming Trolls Band Together after an early private screening with...Khloe Kardashian treats some of the Kardashian-Jenner kids as she takes her daughter True and her nieces to a screening of the animated movie 'Trolls Band Together'. The kids are seen playing in the theater.

Source: DailyMailCeleb | Read more »