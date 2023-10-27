Xbox will be less hands-off with Bethesda amid major reorganisation

A memo from Phil Spencer shares some insight into Microsoft’s future strategy (Picture: Microsoft) In the wake of its acquisition of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft is undergoing some internal changes in how it runs its Xbox division, according to a memo sent to staff by Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer.

It’s been blamed as a contributing factor to the development woes at The Initiative and the toxic work conditions at Undead Labs. Ironically, it arose out of Microsoft overcompensating for previously being too heavy handed with its studios.

Read more:

MetroUK »

Xbox re-organises studios, brings Bethesda under Matt Booty's controlTom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon. Read more ⮕

After 3 years of 'hands-off' management, Microsoft is making Bethesda and Zenimax report directly to an Xbox bigwigAndy has been gaming on PCs from the very beginning, starting as a youngster with text adventures and primitive action games on a cassette-based TRS80. Read more ⮕

Xbox October update brings keyboard mapping for controllers and moreMicrosoft is rolling out the latest Xbox update, which includes keyboard mapping for Xbox controllers and an easy way to import captures for editing. Read more ⮕

Starfield fans put out their own mod patch to fix Bethesda’s bugsA fan made patch that fixes issues with Starfield is only for PC but should come to Xbox once Bethesda launches official mod support. Read more ⮕

October's Xbox update rolling out now, adds keyboard mapping to controllersMatt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society. Read more ⮕

Hero Survival (Xbox One) AchievementsHere is the full list of all 23 Hero Survival achievements worth 1,000 gamerscore. Read more ⮕