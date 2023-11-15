Xbox's 22nd Anniversary: A Look Back at the Original Console

It’s been exactly 22 years since the original Xbox hit the scene and it changed the gaming landscape forever. Microsoft’s first foray into the console market wasn’t flawless, but the software giant made the right moves with a stellar US launch line-up and the most powerful hardware for the time. Join us for a walk down memory lane as we recount some of our most poignant memories with the system.

