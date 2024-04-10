Xabi Alonso Open to Premier League Move

Xabi Alonso has expressed interest in a move to the Premier League despite rejecting Liverpool 's offer. He was considered as a replacement for Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and also a priority for Bayern Munich .

Alonso mentioned in a press conference that he finds the idea of coaching in the Premier League intriguing. Leverkusen, who are unbeaten in all their matches this season, are on the verge of winning the Bundesliga title.

Xabi Alonso Premier League Liverpool Jurgen Klopp Anfield Bayern Munich Bundesliga Leverkusen

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



F365 / 🏆 5. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Xabi Alonso admits interest in Premier League move after Liverpool snubThe Leverkusen manager was linked with a move to Liverpool before committing his future to Bayer Leverkusen

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Second Premier League club made surprise move for Xabi Alonso amid Liverpool interestA second Premier League club made a move to secure Xabi Alonso as their next manager.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Premier League injury list as Man United dealt another and Man City wait on starThe Premier League is back in full swing after some sumptuous Premier League action this week.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Bayern 'fascinate' Liverpool manager target as Xabi Alonso stance disclosedLiverpool will be searching for a new manager but many be directly competing with Bayern Munich, who reportedly hold an interest in Roberto De Zerbi and Xabi Alonso

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Roberto De Zerbi could hand Liverpool unintentional Xabi Alonso boostLatest Liverpool news and gossip as Bayern Munich reportedly identify an alternative option to Xabi Alonso for their next manager with the Reds also linked with the Bayer Leverkusen boss

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Leverkusen ace shares 'real secret' about Xabi Alonso as Liverpool get hintLiverpool continue to be linked with a managerial move for Xabi Alonso who is leading Bayer Leverkusen to a historic first Bundesliga title

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »