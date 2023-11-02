Xabi Alonso left stunned by Liverpool 'target' who could replace Mohamed Salah

Liverpool legend Xabi Alonso is a World Cup, two-time European Championships, and two-time Champions League winner.

But his face said it all when managing Bayer Leverkusen to a 2-1 victory over SC Freiburg on Sunday, maintaining his side’s lead over Bayern Munich at the top of the Bundesliga table. For everything he has witnessed in his football career as a player and manager, Florian Wirtz’s opening goal will be one of the best individual goals he has ever seen.

“That's half of their team... and he scores. Unreal,” Leverkusen posted on social media, alongside a still image of Wirtz just about to shoot with seven Freiburg players standing around him, and five directly in front of him in his path to goal. The goal isn’t even in shot. headtopics.com

"We spoke about Flo recently, the things he does, I can’t teach him these things, just like today. There's only a few players in the Bundesliga who can do this." When you consider the Germany international is still only 20 and suffered an ACL injury in March 2022, only returning the following January after a 10-month lay-off which saw him miss the Qatar World Cup, such form is even more impressive.

Wirtz, unsurprisingly, continues to be linked with a whole host of elite clubs around Europe, including Liverpool. Fabrizio Romano credited the Reds with interest in the German back in March, declaring that Jurgen Klopp was a big fan of his compatriot. However, he also claimed that the Leverkusen youngster would be staying put until 2024. headtopics.com

But despite Wirtz’s wonder-goal being converted with his left foot, he is not left-footed. Consequently, he is not an inverted right-winger, and has actually predominantly played as an attacking midfielder for Leverkusen.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: EchoWhatsOn »

From best in the Premier League to Xabi Alonso and Zinedine Zidane – the A-list managers who could replace...Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is under serious pressure, but who will replace him if he gets sacked? United have had a difficult start to the season this year, already losing five times in th… Read more ⮕

The Question: Is Mohamed Salah better than ever?The Question: Is Salah better than ever? Read more ⮕

I saw Mohamed Salah reduced to tears after brutal dressing room criticismMohamed Salah endured a tough period in his footballing career prior to reaching the heights with Liverpool Read more ⮕

Red Bull rumours denied as Fernando Alonso and Daniel Ricciardo linked to Sergio Perez seatPlanetF1.com understands from team sources that any and all rumours regarding a possible driver change at Red Bull are currently wide of the mark... Read more ⮕

Nojiri takes heart from Alonso after Super Formula title defeatTomoki Nojiri says he is taking heart from Fernando Alonso’s late-career renaissance in Formula 1 after his bid for a third consecutive Super Formula title fell short at Suzuka. Read more ⮕

F1: Fernando Alonso speaks out on his future amid shock links to Red BullThe 42-year-old is contracted to Aston Martin until 2024. Read more ⮕