Xabi Alonso chooses to stay at Bayer Leverkusen, says Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta has admitted he knew Xabi Alonso would opt to remain at Bayer Leverkusen after strong reports linked him with the Liverpool job.

On Sunday, on the same day as Liverpool's Premier League title chances dwindled, Leverkusen were crowned champions of Germany for the first time in their history with a resounding 5-0 win over Werder Bremen.READ MORE: 'You have no idea' - Liverpool told Xabi Alonso theory after Bayer Leverkusen decision

Arsenal are one of the clubs looking to stop Liverpool from ending the Klopp-era in the best possible way. The Gunners are currently above the Reds in the table but remain under Manchester City after the weekend's action.

