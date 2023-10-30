X-ray staff at Hairmyres to walk out claiming rota changes risk patient safety

Radiographers are to strike for the first time in a Scottish hospital, claiming rota changes will risk the safety of patients.

GMB Scotland said the 36 radiographers at Hairmyres Hospital, East Kilbride, fear rota changes will harm patient care and have been left with no option but to strike.Get all the news from your area – as well as features, entertainment, sport and the latest on Lanarkshire’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic – straight to your fingertips, 24/7.

The health board wants to introduce on-call working after launching a new vascular radiography service for patients from across Lanarkshire and the south of Scotland. They have voiced concern about training on new equipment while feeling pressured to accept changes to rotas which, they fear, will leave untrained staff exposed. headtopics.com

Karen Leonard, GMB Scotland organiser in the NHS, said: “The radiographers have tried repeatedly to explain their concerns and describe a better way forward but have been ignored. “These are skilled and committed staff with the insight needed to deliver and improve a crucial part of the hospital’s work but instead of being valued, they feel disregarded.

NHS Lanarkshire said that they are already in discussion with radiography staff and GMB representatives "in a bid to reach an amicable solution" and plan to meet today (Monday, October 30).

Heartbroken Lanarkshire woman 'didn't recognise' mum before she died from brain tumourA grieving Lanarkshire woman has opened up about the loss of her mum after she was diagnosed with a brain tumour after she became confused and fell at her home in Hamilton. Read more ⮕

Weather warning for Lanarkshire as experts warn of heavy rain and disruptionPeople are being warned in areas of East Dunbartonshire and North Lanarkshire after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning, as experts warn of heavy rain and possible disruptions. Read more ⮕

Exquisite Detached Villa in LanarkshireTake a look inside this stunning family home in Lanarkshire, built in 2019 and featuring luxurious design and spacious rooms. Read more ⮕

Leader of Extremist Islamic Group Exposed as NHS Doctor in the UKAbdul Wahid, the leader of the banned Hizb ut-Tahrir group in the UK, has been revealed to be working as an NHS doctor under a different name for over 20 years. The group has called for 'jihad' and praised Hamas's attack on Israel. Despite their extremist views, Wahid has been practicing as a family doctor using his real name. Read more ⮕

NHS Doctor Emily Stuns in Silver Sandals and Elegant Accessories on HolidayNHS doctor Emily looked stunning on her holiday, wearing silver sandals, a silver necklace, and hoop earrings. She was in high spirits with her husband Peter, and they shared joyful moments with their children. Emily wore a stylish blue shirt dress and received compliments on her pregnancy glow. Read more ⮕

Leader of Extremist Islamic Group Exposed as NHS DoctorAbdul Wahid, the leader of the UK branch of the extremist Islamic group Hizb ut-Tahrir, has been revealed to be working as a GP in the NHS under a different name for over 20 years. The group has called for 'jihad' and made controversial statements about Israel. Despite this, Wahid has been practicing as a family doctor using his real name. Read more ⮕