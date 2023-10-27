Wyre Council issue statement after ram raid on Co-op store in Knott End

A shop ram raided by a gang of thieves has reopened. The Co-op store in Knott End reopened the day after being ram raided by thieves in a black Jeep last Saturday morning at around 4.23am. Cllr Michael Vincent, leader of Wyre Council, said the ram raid has been a big topic in council meetings this week as plans to combat crime in rural areas are being put into place.

“We’re doing what we can to ensure that the police don't forget the rural communities, as we know there is a big focus on the bigger towns where the crimes usually happen, but we can’t be oblivious to the fact that it is seeping into rural communities. People need to be assured that the police are handling this and are on top of it.

