WW1 Soldier's Battlefield Poppy Discovered a Century Later

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: DailyMailUK »

A battlefield poppy which a WW1 British soldier sent to his loving wife before he was killed in action has been discovered a century later. Private James Bowen, of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry, picked the flower in the summer of 1915 in Northern France. He put it in an envelope with an embroidered floral postcard addressed 'to my darling wife, love to you from your loving husband'. In September 1917, Pte Bowen, who boasted morale with his 'cheery' demeanour, was killed instantly by a shell during an attack. His grieving widow, from Edgeley, Stockport, Greater Manchester, kept hold of the poppy, his campaign medals and the letter informing her of his death. The poignant archive has now emerged for sale for £1,500 at Hansons Auctioneers, of Etwall, Derbyhire

WW1 Soldier's Battlefield Poppy Discovered a Century LaterA battlefield poppy which a WW1 British soldier sent to his loving wife before he was killed in action has been discovered a century later. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak Donates to Poppy AppealRishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet Royal British Legion fundraisers and donate to the Poppy Appeal in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

Rishi Sunak Donates to Poppy AppealRishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty meet Royal British Legion fundraisers and donate to the Poppy Appeal in Downing Street. Read more ⮕

New Poppy Design Supports Plastic-Free MovementThe Royal British Legion has launched a new poppy design made entirely from paper to support the plastic-free movement. The design includes a paper stem and stigma, with half of the paper made from offcuts of coffee cup production. The move aims to stay relevant and address the shortage of Poppy Day sellers in recent years. Read more ⮕

Incredible poppy cascade goes up on display in Warwickshire villageThe Wellesbourne Poppy Cascade and Poppy Trail has been launched in the Warwickshire village ahead of Remembrance Sunday. Read more ⮕

Israel Warns Gaza City Streets Are Now a BattlefieldIsrael warned the streets of Gaza City were now a 'battlefield' as fighting intensified between the Israel Defence Forces and Hamas terrorists. The military said its warplanes had attacked more than 450 targets in the last 24 hours, while dozens of terrorist commanders had been eliminated. Tanks and infantry were pictured advancing down the Gazan coastline and rolling across the desert border, while the Israeli flag was hoisted by troops above a beach hotel in northern Gaza City. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant underlined his government's determination to ignore pleas for a ceasefire. Read more ⮕