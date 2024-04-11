Wutong Introduces Dine-In Experience Alongside Takeaway Service

Wutong in Milngavie has introduced a dine-in experience, while continuing with their usual takeaway service . The premises, which has been has been open since March 2021, has operated as a takeout and delivery service since the beginning due to the pandemic period and staffing challenges. The launch of the restaurant, however, follows “overwhelming positive feedback” to a recent customer survey undertaken while the owners considered expanding to allow diners to eat inside.

Some of the Station Road premises signature dishes will be exclusive only to their dine-in service, including fried tofu with satay sauce, coconut sweet chilli chicken and wok-fried yakisoba noodles

