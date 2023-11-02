WTA Finals: Iga Swiatek punishes Coco Gauff errors to secure win | Ons Jabeur defeats Marketa Vondrousova

The American world No 3 felt the pressure from her Polish opponent, double-faulting four times in a row during the second set on Wednesday in Cancun. The errors cost Gauff dearly as she gifted the upper hand to Swiatek, who triumphed 7-5 6-0 in their group-stage encounter.

The win means she is the first female player to record 65 or more tour-level wins in back-to-back seasons in nearly two decades. Swiatek is the only player to reach that number of wins in 2023 as well, with Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz with 64 and 63 wins respectively. However, the 22-year-old lamented the number of empty seats in the temporary hard court for the match with Gauff, joining those who have already made criticisms of the event.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkySportsNews »

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in fault-filled match at WTA FinalsOns Jabeur defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the other match in Mexico. Read more ⮕

Iga Swiatek beats Coco Gauff in fault-filled match at WTA FinalsOns Jabeur defeated Marketa Vondrousova in the other match in Mexico. Read more ⮕

WTA Finals: World No 1 Aryna Sabalenka beaten by Jessica Pegula in second match of tournamentWorld No 1 Aryna Sabalenka lost to Jessica Pegula in straight sets as the WTA Finals continued in Cancun on Tuesday. Read more ⮕

Top Tennis Players Demand Better Treatment at WTA Tour FinalsTop tennis players express frustration with their treatment and conditions at the WTA Tour Finals in Cancun, Mexico. Read more ⮕

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joins in with criticism of WTA FinalsVondrousova claimed the players are not being listened to over their concerns about the court in Cancun. Read more ⮕

Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova joins in with criticism of WTA FinalsVondrousova claimed the players are not being listened to over their concerns about the court in Cancun. Read more ⮕