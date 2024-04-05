WSK Open Series: Strong Lineup of Drivers Ready to Compete at Franciacorta Karting Track

Many protagonists at the Franciacorta Karting Track are ready to compete in the first round of the WSK Open Series. The event will feature 260 entries in the MINI , OKNJ , OKN, and KZ2 categories. The MINI category has around 90 drivers, while the KZ2 category has 94 competitors. The new Masters category for drivers over 35 years old also has several participants. The OKN and OKNJ categories have a total of approximately 80 drivers. The MINI - Gr.

3 and Under 10 categories will showcase the most competitive drivers of the season

WSK Open Series Franciacorta Karting Track Drivers Competition MINI OKNJ OKN KZ2 Masters Category Youth Categories

