Wrexham Set for Transfer Scramble After Promotion to League One

Wrexham are reportedly set to be involved in a scramble for their first transfer since securing promotion to League One .

Goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo, who joined Wrexham on loan from Premier League side Arsenal, is set to return to his parent club in two weeks.by The Athletic, the 22-year-old could become a free agent as the Gunners have not offered him a new deal.Wrexham’s potential involvement in the race to sign Okonkwo is reportedly set to be decided by his wage demands.

“Congrats to Wrexham and to my co-chairman in crime. Double up the town! This is the ride of our lives.”Manager Parkinson said: “I'm immensely proud of the lads today because, when it mattered most, we've put in our two best performances of the season. Seven Wrexham players could be axed after promotion as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney face tough decisionSeven Wrexham players could be axed after promotion as Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney face tough decision

