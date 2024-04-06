WrestleMania I: The Beginning of a Wrestling Phenomenon

The tagline of the event was “The Greatest Wrestling Event of All Time!” It may not have been the most memorable of all events or had the pyrotechnics or pageantry moments fans are now used to, but WrestleMania I introduced fans to something they’d never before seen: a professional wrestling pay-per-view event. Viewers . Advertisement The first was a nine-match show that took place March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden in New York City .
It featured several sports and music celebrities, including Muhammad Ali as a special guest referee/enforcer, Billy Martin as a ring announcer, Cyndi Lauper as a manager and Liberace as a timekeeper. The Rockettes also made an appearance in the ring and danced with Liberace before the main event — which included Mr. T in a tag-team match. Wrestling fans are now preparing for the two-day WrestleMania XL this weekend at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. The Athletic will be on site and also provide live-blog coverage for the even
Wrestlemania Wrestling Pay-Per-View Event Celebrities Madison Square Garden New York City
