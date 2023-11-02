Wreath for the Disappeared to be laid at Stormont

They are set to be remembered by their families and supporters during an annual silent walk on All Souls Day.

A black wreath with five white lilies representing those who have yet to be found – Joe Lynskey, Columba McVeigh, Robert Nairac, Seamus Maguire and Ms Dorrian – will be laid at the steps of Parliament Buildings.Father Joe Gormley will lead prayers and there will be contributions from family members.

Representatives from the Independent Commission for the Location of Victims Remains (ICLVR), which found a number of the Disappeared, will also attend. Sandra Peake, chief executive of the Wave Trauma Centre – which supports the families of the Disappeared, said it is an important date for them. headtopics.com

“This is an important and highly symbolic event for the families and that is why, despite advancing years and in some cases serious illness, so many make the effort to join together in mutual support and solidarity,” she said.

This year’s event comes as the latest search for Mr McVeigh at Bragan Bog in Co Monaghan draws to a close.“Part of the terrible, sinister purpose of disappearing those who had been abducted, murdered and secretly buried was to dehumanise them, to treat them as if they never existed and to deny their families the chance to properly grieve,” she said. headtopics.com

